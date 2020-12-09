site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' John Hightower: Fails to catch two targets
By
RotoWire Staff
Hightower didn't catch his two targets during Sunday's 30-16 loss at Green Bay.
The 24-year-old played 18 of 62 offensive snaps but was unable to make an impact in the passing game. Hightower has only one reception for one yard since Week 7.
