Eagles' John Hightower: Headed to Philly
The Eagles selected Hightower in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 168th overall.
Hightower (6-foot-1, 189) is skinny and will be a 24-year-old rookie, but his production at Boise State was strong enough to conclude that he has NFL-level talent despite his college age advantage. Hightower caught 82 of 138 targets the last two years, generating 1,447 yards and 14 touchdowns. With a 4.43-second 40 and 38.5-inch vertical, Hightower showed just enough athleticism at the combine to see his explosiveness translating to the NFL. He's way down the depth chart in Philadelphia, however, with all of Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Marquise Goodwin locked in ahead, and the likes of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward posing further competition.
