Hightower (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Saints.
The rookie had played a combined 37 snaps over the previous two games, but with the Eagles receiver corps back to full health save for DeSean Jackson (IR-ankle), Hightower will be inactive for Jalen Hurts' first NFL start. The Boise State product's next opportunity to garner active status will come in a Week 15 road battle versus the Cardinals.
