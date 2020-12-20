Hightower (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The rookie is a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the Eagles move forward with Quez Watkins and Travis Fulgham as their No. 4 and No. 5 receivers against Arizona.
