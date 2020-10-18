Hightower brought in one of four targets for 50 yards in the Eagles' 30-28 loss so the Ravens on Sunday.

The rookie checked in second in receiving yards on the Eagles despite making just a single catch. Hightower's yardage tally was a career high, but even with the Eagles missing multiple pass catchers over the last several games, the 2020 fifth-round pick has disappointingly failed to make much of an impact. HIghtower will look to carry the moment from his big grab in a Week 7 Thursday night battle against the Giants.