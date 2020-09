Hightower caught one of his four targets for a loss of two yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington

Hightower was on the field for 27 snaps in his NFL debut, or 40-percent of the time the offense was on the field. While that was one play fewer than what J.J. Arcega-Whiteside received, it was the Boise State product who was involved in the offense with four passes thrown his way to Arcega-Whiteside's zero.