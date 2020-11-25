site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-john-hightower-offensive-role-shrinking | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' John Hightower: Offensive role shrinking
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
at
8:43 pm ET 1 min read
Hightower wasn't targeted during Sunday's loss to the Giants.
The 24-year-old played only one offensive snap and didn't have a reception for the second straight contest. Hightower is buried on the depth chart behind Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward and Alshon Jeffery.
More News
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read