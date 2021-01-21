Hightower caught 10 of his 29 targets for 167 yards across 13 games in the 2020 season.

While that is a horrible catch rate, Hightower was only credited with three drops on the year. The rookie saw a good run of playing time in the first half of the season when many of the Eagles' receivers were banged up, but he was unable to capitalize. The fifth-round pick never nabbed more than two balls in a game, nor did he score. Perhaps most damning of all was that he was a healthy scratch for three of Philadelphia's last four games, while fellow rookie Quez Watkins saw an increasing amount of opportunity in the offense. Hightower will almost certainly enter 2021 fighting for a roster spot.