Hightower did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Cowboys.

After catching a couple bombs over his past two games, Hightower got yet another deep target early in the contest but was unable to corral it this time. The last pass thrown his way was intercepted, so he had little chance to make an impact. Most importantly, the rookie fifth-rounder was only on the field for 10 snaps, a trend that will likely continue now that Jalen Reagor is healthy again.