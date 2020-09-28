Hightower caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Bengals.

With Jalen Reagor (thumb) out and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) leaving the game early, Hightower led Eagles wide receivers with 78 of 91 offensive snaps (86 percent). Greg Ward wasn't far behind with 76 snaps. Jackson's injury is expected to be minor, but if he's forced to miss Week 4's matchup against the 49ers, Hightower and Ward should both handle increased duties against a defense that's without CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) and DE Nick Bosa (torn ACL).