Hightower (groin) has had issues with drops and route-running this preseason, Chris Franklin of NJ.com reports.

Hightower has shown the speed to make plays both in 2020 and in camp but has not consistently executed his routes or catching the ball so far this year. Those just happen to be two of the primary elements in the job description of a wide receiver. Add to that that he is currently week-to-week with a groin injury, and it's safe to say that the 2020 fifth-round pick is currently behind Quez Watkins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the competition for one of the final spots on the Eagles' roster.