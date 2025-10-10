Eagles' John Metchie: Another zero-catch game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metchie saw the field for just three offensive snaps and did not catch a pass in Thursday's loss to the Giants.
Despite trailing for the entirety of the second half, the Eagles rarely put enough wide receivers on the field for Metchie, the fourth wideout on the depth chart, to see any action. He now has a total of four catches across his first six games with the team.
