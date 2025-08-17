default-cbs-image
The Texans are trading Metchie to the Eagles on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

In exchange, the Texans will acquire tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick while also sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Metchie has played a rotational role in Houston's offense since missing his entire rookie campaign due to illness. The 2022 second-round pick caught 24 of 37 targets for 254 yards over 13 regular-season games last year, and it looked like he was in line to open the regular season as Houston's No. 3 wide receiver, as there's still no timetable on when wideout Tank Dell will return after suffering a significant knee injury last December. Instead, his departure should open up more opportunities for the Texans' rookie wideouts with second-rounder Jayden Higgins and third-rounder Jaylin Noel. Meanwhile, Metchie will likely compete with Johnny Wilson for a role behind returning wideouts A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson in Philadelphia.

