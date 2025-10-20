Eagles' John Metchie: Goes unused in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metchie didn't see the field in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Vikings.
Metchie hasn't played more than seven offensive snaps in any game this season, but that number dropped all the way to zero for the first time in Week 7. While he was not listed on the Eagles' injury report, he spent the whole game on the sidelines, failing to see any usage even on special teams.
