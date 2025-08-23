Metchie caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Friday's 19-17 preseason win over the Jets.

Metchie made his Eagles debut after being acquired in a trade from the Texans on Sunday. With Philadelphia's preseason now concluded, Metchie is set to begin the regular season in a depth role, though Jahan Dotson didn't do much last season to cement himself as the No. 3 wide receiver behind A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (groin).