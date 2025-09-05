Metchie wasn't targeted and had a 20-yard kickoff return in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

Metchie played just one snap on offense while Jahan Dotson led the team with 59 receiving yards, suggesting that Dotson has a firm grasp on the third spot on the wide receiver depth chart over the trade acquisition from Houston. Metchie got a chance to contribute in the return game on special teams in the second half after kick returner Will Shipley (ribs) exited in the first half.