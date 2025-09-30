default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Metchie caught two passes for a total of 10 yards in Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Metchie totaled two catches for eight yards across the first three games of the season, so Sunday's performance represented his best of the year. He remains firmly the fourth receiver on the Eagles' depth chart, however, as he saw the field for just five offensive snaps compared to 31 for third wideout Jahan Dotson.

More News