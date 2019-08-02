Cyprien signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cyprien missed the entirety of 2018 due to a torn ACL but has been medically cleared since mid-May. The 29-year-old figures to battle Rodney McLeod -- who's also returning from knee surgery -- for the starting role at free safety opposite Malcolm Jenkins, but he could also provide significant value as a third safety.

