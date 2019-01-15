Eagles' Johnny Holton: Signs futures deal with Eagles
Holton signed a futures contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Holton appeared in one game for the Raiders this season, playing 10 snaps and not recording a catch. He spent much of the season on Oakland's practice squad and will look to carve out a role as a depth receiver and special teams player on the Eagles' active roster in 2019.
