Mundt caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 24-20 win against the Titans.

Mundt started along with fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), and he logged 49 of Philadelphia's 76 offensive snaps. The significant playing time was partly due to Goedert exiting in the first half after spraining his MCL. Goedert is now slated to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, but that won't necessarily mean that Mundt will be an attractive fantasy waiver-wire pickup. The Eagles signed veteran Zach Ertz to a contract Tuesday, and he'll likely slide in as the team's top tight end during Goedert's absence, though it's unclear how long Ertz will need to get up to speed.