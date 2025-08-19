Wilson was carted off the practice field with an apparent left leg injury Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Wilson hobbled off the field and couldn't put any weight on his left leg, per Kubena. Wilson has seen extensive preseason action, logging 65 offensive snaps through two games, and has posted a 3-73-0 receiving line on six targets. Wilson is a powerful blocker in the running game as a wide receiver for Philly.