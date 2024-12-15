Wilson has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to an illness.
A decision on Wilson's status will be made closer to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. However, even if deemed available, Wilson is unlikely to play a significant role behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.
More News
-
Eagles' Johnny Wilson: Available against Panthers•
-
Eagles' Johnny Wilson: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Johnny Wilson: Estimated as limited Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Johnny Wilson: Won't play Week 13•
-
Eagles' Johnny Wilson: Pops up on report with hamstring•
-
Eagles' Johnny Wilson: No targets in Week 11•