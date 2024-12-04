Wilson (hamstring) was listed as an estimated practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Wilson appeared on the Eagles' injury report late last week due to a hamstring injury, which was severe enough for him to be sidelined for Philadelphia's 24-19 win over Baltimore this past Sunday. Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, so Wilson will have to participate in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the Panthers on Sunday.