The Eagles selected Wilson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 185th overall.

It's not hard to envision how the 6-foot-6, 231-pound pass catcher could make a difference at the NFL level, but the intimidating measurables are offset by unreliable hands (15 career drops), lethargic route running and difficulties revving up his speed both out of routes and after the catch. It's possible Wilson could eventually transition to tight end at some point in his career, but for now he joins a loaded Eagles receiving corps as a pure jump-ball specialist that may struggle to crack the 53-man roster.