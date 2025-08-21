Wilson (knee/ankle) will undergo season-ending surgery, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wilson had been enjoying a strong training camp and preseason that had him on pace to easily make the 53-man roster and possibly even challenge for playing time in three-receiver sets. Instead, the 2024 sixth-round pick will miss the entire 2025 campaign after suffering a serious injury to his knee and ankle Tuesday. Jahan Dotson and John Metchie are the top candidates for playing time behind A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (groin).