Wilson (hamstring) was downgraded to out Saturday ahead of Sunday's battle against Baltimore.

Wilson first appeared on the injury report with a hamstring issue Friday, and he was ruled out for Sunday's contest one day later. The rookie wideout played a season-high 69 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps last Sunday against the Rams, though he didn't make any catches and drew just one target. Wilson's absence Sunday could lead to more offensive snaps for Ainias Smith and Britain Covey.