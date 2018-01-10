Eagles' Jon Toth: Signs with Eagles
Toth inked a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Tuesday.
Toth, an undrafted free agent, underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in May. He is presumably recovered from the issue at this point, and will look to impress during the Eagles offseason workouts.
