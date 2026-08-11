Eagles' Jonathan Greenard: Out for at least two more weeks

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Greenard (pectoral) won't be back at practice "for another couple weeks, at least," Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Greenard opened training camp on the active/PUP list due to a pectoral injury that he sustained during the offseason while lifting weights. The 2020 third-rounder is not ready to return to practice and appears to have a minimal chance of suiting up in any of the Eagles' three preseason games, with the last exhibition contest taking place Friday, Aug. 28 against the Bengals. Greenard was acquired by the Eagles from the Vikings in late April and is expected to lead Philadelphia's pass-rushing group that also includes Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie.