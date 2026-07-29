Eagles' Jonathan Greenard: Placed on PUP with pec strain

The Eagles placed Greenard on the active/PUP list Wednesday with a strained pectoral, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Greenard suffered the injury lifting weights ahead of the start of training camp, but it's not expected to be a long-term issue for the Eagles' star edge rusher. Philadelphia acquired Greenard from the Vikings ahead of the 2026 Draft and signed him to a new four-year, $98 million deal. The 29-year-old recorded just 3.0 sacks across 12 regular-season games last season but posted a combined 24.5 sacks during the 2023-24 regular seasons.