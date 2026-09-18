Greenard (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Greenard was limited in all three practice sessions due to a pectoral strain that he sustained during offseason workouts before the start of training camp. He didn't open the regular season on the active/PUP list, so the Eagles appear confident that Greenard is close to making his 2026 debut, which could come as soon as Week 3 against the Bears on Monday, Sept. 28. Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa will all operate in elevated roles at edge alongside Nolan Smith for as long as Greenard is shelved.