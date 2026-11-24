Jones (ankle) was estimated as a DNP on Monday's injury report.

Jones suffered an ankle injury during the Eagles' 19-16 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Philadelphia didn't hold practice Monday, so his participation over the next two sessions will shed light on his chances of playing against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) was also injured in Week 11, so the Eagles could very well have Riq Woolen and Kelee Ringo as the outside cornerbacks against a Cowboys offense that scored seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) in a 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.