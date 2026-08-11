Eagles' Jonathan Jones: Sidelined by shoulder injury

Jones did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice due to a shoulder injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

According to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Jones will "miss some time" due to the shoulder injury that he picked up in training camp, per Berman. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March after playing in 12 regular-season games (seven starts) for the Commanders in 2025, accumulating 41 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass defenses. It appears he won't be available for Saturday's preseason opener against the Ravens, though Jones could return for the Eagles' second exhibition game against the Patriots on Saturday, Aug. 22.