The Eagles restored Davis (ankle) to the active roster Saturday.
Davis was placed on IR after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Steelers in Week 8. The 336-pound rookie was then designated to return to practice Wednesday, and he's now set to return at the earliest possible opportunity against Tennessee on Sunday. Davis recorded 14 tackles and one pass defended while playing 147 of his 180 snaps on defense across the first seven games of the season, though this belies his value as a major piece of Philadelphia's rush defense. Expect him to reprise an important rotational role at defensive tackle as the Eagles take on star Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 13.