Davis recorded six tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Thursday's 24-20 win versus the Cowboys.

Dallas was able to find more success moving the ball on the ground than through the air in Week 1, meaning plenty of run gaps for Davis to fill. After just one game in 2025, he's nearly a quarter of the way to matching his tackle total from all of his 17 games last season. It's a pace he'll at least try to keep up in Week 2 at Kansas City.