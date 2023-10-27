Watch Now:

Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play this Sunday, as he popped up on Philadelphia's injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue and was unable to practice Friday. If Davis is can't go this weekend, Jalen Carter will likely see an uptick in work on the Eagles' defensive line.

