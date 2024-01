Davis (ankle) was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Davis hurt his ankle during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Cardinals, but he was able to finish the contest and log his usual allotment of snaps. Nonetheless, his estimated DNP to open Week 18 prep suggests he's still dealing with the issue. Davis' practice participation the remainder of the week should give clearer insight into his likelihood of suiting up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants.