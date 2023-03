Davis appeared in 13 regular-season games during the 2022 campaign and recorded 18 tackles and one pass breakups across 216 defensive snaps.

The rookie first-round pick missed a four-game stretch due to an ankle injury during the middle of the campaign, but when available, he played a solid rotational role along Philadelphia's stout defensive line. His lack of production was a bit concerning, but he remains a high-upside player and should garner plenty of opportunities in Year 2.