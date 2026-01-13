Davis finished the 2025 season (his fourth in the NFL) with career highs in tackles (72) and sacks (4.5).

Davis had been a key part of the Eagles' defensive line rotation in his first three years in the league, but he took on more responsibility in 2025, as his 61 percent snap share marked the first time he was on the field for more than half the defensive snaps. The result was career-best production, though as a defensive tackle, the raw numbers naturally don't pop off the page from a fantasy perspective.