Davis (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
The second-year defensive tackle started and played just 29 percent of the snaps last week against the Vikings after being in on 44 percent of the downs in Week 1. Davis has three QB hits, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble after two contests.
