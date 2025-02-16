Davis tallied 27 tackles (15 solo), including one sack, and two passes defended while playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2024. He added six tackles (four solo), including two sacks, and one pass defense across four playoff appearances.

Davis started every regular-season game for the second year in a row but his playing time took a step back with about 122 fewer defensive snaps played. The 336-pound nose tackle played less than 50 percent of defensive snaps in every game after Week 4. Meanwhile, second-year defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Jalen Carter both saw significant jumps in their defensive snaps. The Eagles will likely hope to employ a similar rotation on the interior defensive line in 2025. However, this could be difficult if the team doesn't retain starting defensive end Milton Williams, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.