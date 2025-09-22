Davis recorded five total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

Davis is having an incredibly productive start to Philadelphia's 2025 campaign, logging 16 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended across just three games. He's already set a new career high in passes defended and is on pace to shatter his previous best tackle output in a single season (45). The Georgia product is expected to continue starting alongside Jalen Carter to form one of the league's scariest defensive linemen combos in Week 4 against the Buccaneers.