The Eagles exercised Davis' fifth-year option Wednesday.

Davis was an integral part of the Eagles' defensive success during last year's Super Bowl-winning run. The Georgia product started all 17 regular-season games, recording 27 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, while serving as one of the team's top run-stuffers. Although he played 122 fewer defensive snaps in 2024 than in 2023, the offseason departure of Milton Williams likely means Davis will see an uptick in defensive work next season.