Davis (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Davis suffered a hamstring injury during Philadelphia's Week 12 overtime win, and after a full practice session Friday, it seems as if he's moved past the issue. The Georgia product has been an integral part of an Eagles defense that's allowing only 85.3 rushing yards per game (third-best in the NFL), and he's recorded 29 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss thus far.