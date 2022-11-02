Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Houston.
Davis is believed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for Week 9. Initial reports suggested a four-to-six week return timeline, but the rookie defensive tackle hasn't been put on IR yet, which is encouraging. Davis' next chance to suit up will come Nov. 14 against Washington, but in his absence, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu are candidates for increased roles behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.