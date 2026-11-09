The Jaguars acquired Davis from the Eagles on Monday in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 6-2 Jaguars continue to load up on defensive help ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, with Davis joining former Atlanta safety Jessie Bates and former Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux among the new arrivals in Jacksonville. With DaVon Hamilton (knee) out for the season, the 6-foot-6, 336-pound Davis will step in to provide Jacksonville with a formidable run stopper who's capable of getting after the quarterback. Through nine games with Philadelphia this season, Davis tallied 31 tackles (11 solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed.