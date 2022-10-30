Davis suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of this injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis will likely miss between four and six weeks if this injury is ultimately confirmed to be a high-ankle sprain, though his eventual MRI should provide more clarity on his official time frame for a return. The rookie first-round pick played 131 defensive snaps and totaled 12 tackles and a pass defended while playing as a rotational defensive tackle behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave over the first six games of the season. If Davis is sidelined for an extended period of time, expect Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu to step into bigger roles for the Eagles.