Davis (ankle) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and will play in Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Davis was limited in Thursday's practice but is seemingly over his ankle injury. He played in just 16 defensive snaps against the Vikings in Week 2 after logging 35 snaps on defense in Week 1 against the Patriots. The 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia has accumulated eight tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in two games so far this year.