Davis suffered an apparent injury in overtime during Sunday's 34-31 win over Buffalo, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Davis slowly walked off the field and went into the blue medical tent during the Bills' first possession in overtime, and Philadelphia's defense didn't return to the field later in the matchup. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but a better idea of his status for next Sunday's game against the 49ers could come into focus based on his participation in practice this week.