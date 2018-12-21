Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Absent from injury report

Hicks (calf) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hicks appears on track to retake the field for the first time since injuring his calf over a month ago. Barring any setbacks, expect the fourth-year pro to draw the start at middle linebacker versus Houston.

More News
Our Latest Stories