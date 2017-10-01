Play

Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Active for Sunday's game

Hicks (ankle) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Eagles will have their top middle linebacker back. Hicks was expected to make his return for this game after having a full week of practice, and he should be viewed as a top IDP threat as he's summoned almost every snap for Philly.

